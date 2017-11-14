Home»Breaking News»ireland

Researchers say lack of awareness between type two diabetes and dementia

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 07:00 am

Medical researchers say there is a lack of awareness about the link between type two diabetes and dementia.

Campaigners are raising awareness about the growing numbers with the condition in Ireland, to mark World Diabetes Day.

Dr Catherine Dolan from Trinity College says diabetes sufferers can protect themselves against developing dementia.

She said: "Increasing their physical activity, not consuming excess alcohol, watching their weight and watching things like blood pressure having that monitored, treated.

"These are things that will ultimately reduce your risk of getting dementia later in life."


KEYWORDS

World Diabetes Daydementia

More in this Section

Pro-life groups ‘trying to undermine’ Eighth debate, says committee chair

McCabe smear: Fitzgerald refuses to clarify what she knew of planned campaign

Gardaí hunt Cork gang after knife and bat attack

Plan being drawn up to ensure access to Cobh in storms


Today's Stories

Appeal over plans to extend Dingle Skellig Hotel

Planning to be sought for €140m Cork flood defences

Regina Doherty U-turn on pension guarantee

CUH ‘failed to isolate’ infection-risk patients

Lifestyle

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

Gregory Porter pays homage to his hero, Nat King Cole

Making Cents: Take a closer look at your health insurance

We are the mods: New exhibition shows Irish youth sub-cultures in 1980s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 11, 2017

    • 9
    • 16
    • 27
    • 41
    • 42
    • 47
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »