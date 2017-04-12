Home»Breaking News»ireland

Research reveals twice as many people are drinking at home than in a pub

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 05:02 pm

Twice as many people are drinking at home than in a pub setting according to research carried out by Drinkaware.ie.

The data is based on Drinkaware's online Drinks Calculator, which has gathered information from 30,000 people since last November.

The findings are in line with international research which states that 85% of people drink alcohol at home (pre-drink) before a night out.

From a database of 6,000 people who used the Drinks Calculator over the past month, it was discovered of the people who drink at home, 40% of them drink wine and 25% drink spirits while 36% drink in the pub.

Drinkaware’s Chief Medical Officer Liam Twomey a practicing GP in Wexford said: “These insights reflect what we already know, that drinking habits in Ireland have shifted in the past two decades.

“The reality is, if you’re drinking alcohol at home it is much harder to keep track of how much you drink and this can often lead to people exceeding the low-risk guidelines in a short space of time.”

Drinkaware offers some tips for people ahead of the long weekend.

  • Alternate each drink with a glass of water to reduce the dehydration associated with alcohol

  • Always use a standard drink measure: never free-pour spirits

  • Never top up your wine glass – always finish one glass before refilling

  • Downsize your drink by choosing lower alcohol beer and wine

  • Avoid rounds – you may end up drinking more than you intended.

