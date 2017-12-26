Rescue groups recover body from River Boyne

A body has been recovered from the River Boyne at Navan by rescue groups searching for a missing local man.

Members of Meath River Rescue and Meath Civil Defence had been searching the Boyne and Blackwater Rivers for Derek Gallagher from Silverlawn, who went missing on November 30.

Gardaí have confirmed that a body was recovered from the Boyne this morning at Blackcastle by Meath Civil Defence and Navan Fire and Rescue.

Meath River Rescue were involved in the search and recovery of five people from the River Boyne in the last year, including John Stokes who was found last week, after a month-long search.