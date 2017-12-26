Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rescue groups recover body from River Boyne

Tuesday, December 26, 2017 - 03:01 pm

A body has been recovered from the River Boyne at Navan by rescue groups searching for a missing local man.

Members of Meath River Rescue and Meath Civil Defence had been searching the Boyne and Blackwater Rivers for Derek Gallagher from Silverlawn, who went missing on November 30.

Gardaí have confirmed that a body was recovered from the Boyne this morning at Blackcastle by Meath Civil Defence and Navan Fire and Rescue.

Meath River Rescue were involved in the search and recovery of five people from the River Boyne in the last year, including John Stokes who was found last week, after a month-long search.

File image of the River Boyne


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Two arrested after stolen-car drama in Belfast

Latest: Rescuers battle difficult conditions on Carrauntoohil mountain

Gardaí investigating discovery of woman’s body in Dublin

Orla Tinsley tells followers of ’shiny new lungs’ in tweet


Today's Stories

Young couple who were homeless reveal how Apollo brought light to our lives

New collection quite literally maps the colonisation of Ireland 500 years ago

Homelessness described as 'social stain of this generation' by FF leader

Taoiseach concerned over ‘cult status’ of Scientology

Lifestyle

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 23, 2017

    • 5
    • 14
    • 28
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »