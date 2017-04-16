Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rescue 116 crew remembered during wreath-laying ceremony at sea

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:26 pm

Hundreds of well-wishers paid tribute to the crew of Rescue 116 at a special ceremony today.

A number of RNLI boats along with Dunmore East Coast Guard were used as family members laid wreaths at sea in memory of Dara Fitzpatrick, Mark Duffy, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith, who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash last month.

Dara Fitzpatrick’s sister Niamh who laid a wreath from the Dunmore Life Boat. Picture: Patrick Browne

Some people who attended today's ceremony in Waterford spoke to WLRfm News.

"My husband is a fisherman, so I feel we should pay our last respects to them. It's very, very sad," said one.

Another said: "We come down here to the sailing club every summer, we spend our summers down here, and it's important to mark the occasion and the loss that is something that's very real in every community in Ireland, and no more so than here."

