Home»Breaking News»ireland

Report shows Ireland's demand for takeaways, especially healthy meals, is on the rise

Wednesday, November 08, 2017 - 07:19 am

Ireland’s foodservice market is now valued at a record €7.8bn.

Bord Bia's latest report shows the sector, which includes more than 33,000 outlets, continues to grow with a strong demand for take away and convenience services.

All food consumed out of the home is included in the study, which shows more than one 35% of consumer spend is in areas like counter service and drive thru outlets.

Foodservice Specialist with Bord Bia, Maureen Gahan, says there has been a huge increase in demand for healthier options.

She said: "I think that's really being driven by consumers spending more time out of home and they are eating out of home more often, and they are looking for more healthy options when they are eating out.

"I think it's not necessarily about having the lower calorie items on the menu, but it's about having great tasting food that is going to leave you feeling good afterwards."

Ms Gahan explained why the market is growing.

She said: "First of all the economy is still in strong growth, and is due to grow to a GDP rate close to 5% this year.

"Unemployment, as most people would have heard about, is at a record low, with just over 6% in the Republic and 5% in the North."


More in this Section

Here are the hospitals with the most patients on trolleys last month

Only 6% of public aware that one in five English pregnancies end in abortion - new research

Paradise Papers show CAB asked AIB for files linked to Denis O'Brien and Michael Lowry

TDs examining HIQA report claiming children at detention centre are being isolated for up to 9 days


Today's Stories

Woman, 89, dies in fire hours after nephew’s visit

€180m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway would split communities, oral hearing told

Drink driver on school run already disqualified twice

President asked to sign water charges law to allow refunds by Christmas

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »