Report: Gender pay gaps still an issue

Gender pay gaps continue to be an issue in Ireland according to a new report.

The Morgan McKinley Irish Salary guide shows an average of 20% difference between men and women in professional jobs.

The guide also showed strong performances for the economy with GDP growth increasing and the unemployment rate decreasing to its lowest level in eight years.

Trayc Keevans from recruitment consultants Morgan McKinley says companies are working on improving the gender gap: "Our gender pay gap that we would have launched a couple of months back, was showing that the average pay quota was at 20%.

"This is right across the board.

"Obviously some are less than others, and where we have seen that there is a positive bias towards females being employed particularly within tech and engineering that is obviously less.

"That is continuing but it is certainly on the agenda of the HR boards across the country."