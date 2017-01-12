Home»Breaking News»ireland

Report: Gender pay gaps still an issue

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 07:37 am

Gender pay gaps continue to be an issue in Ireland according to a new report.

The Morgan McKinley Irish Salary guide shows an average of 20% difference between men and women in professional jobs.

The guide also showed strong performances for the economy with GDP growth increasing and the unemployment rate decreasing to its lowest level in eight years.

Trayc Keevans from recruitment consultants Morgan McKinley says companies are working on improving the gender gap: "Our gender pay gap that we would have launched a couple of months back, was showing that the average pay quota was at 20%.

"This is right across the board.

"Obviously some are less than others, and where we have seen that there is a positive bias towards females being employed particularly within tech and engineering that is obviously less.

"That is continuing but it is certainly on the agenda of the HR boards across the country."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS gender pay gap,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Luas operator launches recruitment campaign targeting women

Gardaí seek assistance in locating man missing in Laois

15 people have died of flu this season

Half a million households could be hit with water bills say critics


Today's Stories

Man, 82, must keep away from former ‘paramour’, 73

‘Mushroom-type fungus’ found multiple times in ambulance

Couple pleas to come home as legal nightmare drags on

Teen dies after row with brother watching rugby

Lifestyle

Meet the group reviving the fine art of conversation

Zero Waste movement aims to reduce household waste

A question of taste - Jen Coppinger

No Disco for a new generation

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 