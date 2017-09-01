Home»Breaking News»ireland

Report finds serious fire safety deficiencies at Kildare housing estate

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 04:42 pm

A report has found serious fire safety deficiencies at a Kildare housing estate following a blaze in 2015.

The report was commissioned by the Department of Housing after a fire burned six houses in the Millfield Manor estate in Newbridge to the ground.

A survey conducted in January 2016 of eight other homes at the site found they are not in compliance with building regulations, all homes are currently occupied.

Sinn Féin say they have viewed the report and are calling on the government to offer financial support to residents.


