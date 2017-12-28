Home»Breaking News»ireland

Report finds Dublin and commuter counties had 77% of new houses built in 2017

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 09:14 am

More than three quarters of all new homes are coming on the market in Dublin and its surrounding counties.

A new national report shows a massive gap between urban and rural areas when it comes to construction.

In December around 7,500 residential buildings were under construction, but just 74 extra dwellings were added to the housing stock in Leitrim in the whole of 2017.

The statistics are included on the country's official property database GeoDirectory.

The site's CEO, Dara Keogh, said: "We added approximately 36,000 adresses in the GeoDirectory in 2017 and 77% of those adresses were around Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

"And as you go a little bit further and you include Cork, that figure actually rises to 82% of new dwellings added in urban areas."

    Their end of year review found that:

  • National Average property price increased by 9.6% to €262,000;

  • National Average property price excluding Dublin increased by 11.9% to €188,000;

  • 87% of all additional residential addresses added in 2017 in 5 counties;

  • National Vacancy rates falls by 0.1% (excludes Holiday Homes);

  • National Occupancy rate running at 93% ( excludes Holiday Homes) and 99% in Dublin;

  • Housing Transactions top 50,000 with 18% of sales now of new dwellings;

  • 36,218 new residential addresses added in 2017.

    • ;


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Young mother to use €50k Christmas Day scratch card win as deposit on a house

Young Belfast girl who captured Adele's heart after surprise visit dies

Game Of Thrones drives surge in popularity of 'wolf lookalike' dogs

Joan Burton: 'Younger and more hip' Taoiseach needs to do more for women in politics


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Monthly instalments for motor tax ruled out

Department of Justice to be split in two after scandals

Minister airs ‘Cars for Bars’ plan for rural areas

‘Beauty and the Beast’ topped the box office in Ireland in 2017

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »