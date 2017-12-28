Report finds Dublin and commuter counties had 77% of new houses built in 2017

More than three quarters of all new homes are coming on the market in Dublin and its surrounding counties.

A new national report shows a massive gap between urban and rural areas when it comes to construction.

In December around 7,500 residential buildings were under construction, but just 74 extra dwellings were added to the housing stock in Leitrim in the whole of 2017.

The statistics are included on the country's official property database GeoDirectory.

The site's CEO, Dara Keogh, said: "We added approximately 36,000 adresses in the GeoDirectory in 2017 and 77% of those adresses were around Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

"And as you go a little bit further and you include Cork, that figure actually rises to 82% of new dwellings added in urban areas."