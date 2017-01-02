Report: 69% increase in cockroach infestations in one year

There has been a 69% increase in reported cockroach infestations for 2016 compared to 2015 according to pest control company Rentokil.

The number of complaints regarding cockroaches has been steadily rising for the past decade.

According to Rentokil, the increased popularity of imported food, as well as the increase in foreign travel and warmer weather conditions have all contributed to the increase in the pests since 2004.

Dublin is the most infested county in Ireland according to recorded complaints with two thirds of all infestations reported in the capital.

Area Technical Manager at Rentokil UK, Ireland and the Baltics, Dr. Colm Moore said the most common signs of a cockroach infestation are an unusual smell, cockroach droppings, smear marks and shed skins.

“We have seen continued increase in the number of cockroach-related call outs and enquiries in commercial and residential premises. 2016 was the twelfth consecutive year that we have seen the number of call outs and enquiries grow, so it is vital that those working in the hospitality sector look out for the signs of the public health pests. Cockroaches pose a clear risk to human health and we all have a responsibility to be vigilant to signs of an infestation.”