REPAK: Quarter of Irish residents will buy eight chocolate eggs or more this Easter

A quarter of Irish residents will buy eight chocolate eggs or more this Easter according to REPAK.

The recycling organisation says its important we dispose of the waste correctly.

In a new survey it's found 76% of us will spend up to €40 on Easter eggs this weekend.

Repak's Laura Sherry has been looking at the figures.

"Irish consumers are expected to generate over 20,000 tonnes of packaging waste over Easter.

"That's a 7% increase on last year's figure so we're really trying to encourage people to recycle as much as they can," she said.