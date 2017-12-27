Home»Breaking News»ireland

Repak calls for increased recycling to cope with rise in population

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 04:15 pm

We need to increase our recycling further, to cope with the population increase.

That is according to Repak, who have praised the fact that the Irish are among the best recyclers in Europe.

Repak CEO Seamus Clancy says exporting our recycling may not be possible in future.

He said: "We have a serious deficit in infrastructure going forward.

"By 2035 we will have an additional million people in Ireland generating more waste - we do need more infrastructure to deal with this rather than exporting it.

"Exporting waste into the future will not be an option."

Irish are among the best recyclers in Europe.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

RepakRecyclingEuropeIrelandPopulation

Related Articles

More in this Section

Govt aiming to bring in laws to stop paedophiles from travelling abroad

Owner of Patrick Pearse surrender letter hits out at Govt 'apathy' as 1916 artefact leaves Ireland

Hundreds without power in four counties

Update: Hiker lost in Macgillycuddy Reeks taken to hospital; search stood down


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Clock is ticking for €500k EuroMillions ticket holder

Micheál Martin ‘shocked’ at events centre delay

State may rein in 2018 spend to stave off another bubble

Rescue 116 families deliver heartfelt seasonal messages

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »