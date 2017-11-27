Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rental crisis shows no signs of improving and will only get worse , warns housing charity

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 05:40 pm

Threshold says it is worried the rental crisis shows no signs of improving.

The housing charity received double the amount of calls in 2016 compared with the year before.

It took more than 71,000 calls for help last year - compared with 32,000 in 2015.

Almost a third of the calls were in relation to people who were at risk of losing their homes.

Chairperson of Threshold Aideen Hayden says this years figures are going to be even worse.

"The numbers of calls and the extent of calls and the amount of time that each advisor has to spend in relation to a call...the whole system is becoming more complex," said Ms Hayden.

"People's situations are becoming a deeper crisis for them."

"Renting continues to be a precarious venture in this country and there is much more the Government should be doing to protect tenants."

Earlier today, Damien English - Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development - said efforts to tackle Ireland's homelessness crises could be delayed if an election is called.

Mr English made his comments as it emerged Leo Varadkar is to hold a new round of talks with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin this evening as he attempts to save his minority Government.


