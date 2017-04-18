Religious congregation handed €300m maternity hospital despite failure to pay redress scheme

Concerns are today being raised about the ownership of the new national maternity hospital.

The Sisters of Charity are to take charge of the €300m facility, which will be built on a site at Elm Park in Dublin next to the existing St Vincent's Hospital.

However, the religious group, which is one of the four congregations which managed Magdalene laundries, has so far failed to pay its share of funds to a redress scheme for the victims of institutional abuse.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry said that putting nuns in charge could lead to a conflict of interest in medical matters.

"Well we saw what happened in the Savita Halappanavar case in Galway, and I think that issues of that kind can be posed again," he said.

"And I think that we should have a situation where a maternity hospital is wholly owned and controlled by the State, and certainly not by a religious institution."