Record levels of overcrowding in Irish hospitals, according to INMO

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 06:06 pm

Overcrowding in our hospitals has hit record levels again.

Over 8,900 patients were admitted onto trolleys last month.

This equates to a 15% rise on the same month last year.

So far this year, there were no beds available for more than 82,000 patients when they were first admitted.

In October, the worst overcrowding was recorded in University Hospital Limerick, University Hospital Galway and Cork University Hospital.

“These figures, yet again, confirm the obvious reality that our public health service is critically short of acute hospital beds, which is having a serious, detrimental and harmful effect upon patient care," said INMO General Secretary Liam Doran.

INMO called for incetivised packages to recruit additional nursing staff, the introduction of extended rostered attendance, the opening of all available beds.

"In order to address this crisis there cannot be any restriction, on the funds available to increase the capacity of the health service, as we enter the winter period," he added.

The Emergency Department Taskforce is scheduled to meet on December 4.


