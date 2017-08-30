Record 130,000 calls to Tenancies Board in 2016

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) responded to a record number of queries from landlords and tenants in 2016 with staff dealing with over 130,000 calls, writes Conall Ó Fátharta.

According to the 2016 RTB annual report, it dealt with 130,396 calls, compared with 117,622 in 2015 — an increase of 10.2%. The average daily call rate was 522. The group got over 51,000 email queries — up 5.5%.

The highest number of calls were from landlords, totaling almost 67%, up from 62% in 2015. A total of 20% of calls were from tenants and the remainder from agents and third parties A total of 71% of calls were in relation to registration queries, which include landlords registering tenancies, or closing off completed tenancies.

The RTB also noted that since last year 55% of tenancies are now covered by rent pressure zones. Since they were introduced, the number of calls a day to the RTB has increased from 600 a day to 1,000 at its peak.

The number of dispute applications about rent reviews has increased by 160% in the eight month period.

At the end of 2016, there were 325,372 registered tenancies, up 6,000 on 2015. Over 106,000 new tenancies were registered in 2016, compared with 111,000 in 2013, suggesting many households are staying longer in tenancies as supply stays constrained.

The RTB said the figures reflect a “growing and changing rental sector which is now comparable to many other European countries”.

“This means we have to adjust and transition to a rental sector that is no longer geared towards renting as a temporary solution prior to home ownership, but a rental sector that can support short and long-term renting,” said the report.