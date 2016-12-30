Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rape Crisis Network Ireland: Sex without consent is always rape

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 06:57 pm

The Rape Crisis Network Ireland is reminding people that sex without consent is always rape.

The RCNI says 96% of perpetrators of sexual violence last year were male, and 85% were known to their victim.

The network's annual report for 2015 also indicated that 67% of survivors were subjected to other forms of violence, including physical, emotional, psychological.

Executive Director of RCNI Clíona Saidléar, says the issue of sexual consent needs to be at the centre of discussions on rape and sexual assault.

"I think we've been, certainly for the past five or seven years, we've been fighting that battle and saying no - let's put consent right into the middle of it again let's start talking about consent.

"I think we are having that conversation now there has been a lot of really good work done on that issue."

