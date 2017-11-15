Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rape Crisis Centre backs Fianna Fáil bill to double jail time for sex offenders

Wednesday, November 15, 2017 - 09:26 am

Sentences for child sex offenders need to be doubled to show how serious the crime is.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is getting behind a Fianna Fáil Bill that would increase jail time from 7 years to 15 for attacks.

The proposals were introduced in the Dáil yesterday and need cross-party support to become law.

The Head of the DRCC Noeline Blackwell says it is the right way forward.

She said: "It doesn't mean that everyone will get 15 years but it says society takes this so seriously that we insist on having one of our most severe penalties.

"The damage that is done in sexually exploiting a child can be lifelong."


