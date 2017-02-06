Home»Breaking News»ireland

Publicans call for Good Friday serving ban to be lifted

Monday, February 06, 2017 - 11:33 am

Publicans are calling for the ban on serving alcohol on Good Friday to be lifted.

They say the laws are archaic and discriminatory, and cause a huge loss of revenue each year.

It is estimated the ban costs the exchequer €6m in taxes and excise each Good Friday.

Padraig Cribben, CEO of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says the law needs to be changed in time for Easter.

"It's not that alcohol is not consumed on Good Friday, it is because there is a lot of house parties etc.

"There is a need to change a law which is almost 100 years old to allow pubs to trade normally on Good Friday, we seem to be exceptional in this respect."

Speaking at the launch of the #AboutTime campaign, Donall O’Keeffe, Chief Executive of the LVA said the rationale for a change to the law was compelling.

“There is no case for the licensed trade to be treated differently to other retail businesses. Easter is a huge tourism weekend right across the country. Forcing pubs and all licensed hospitality businesses to close sends a very negative signal to tourists and visitors who are left baffled and disappointed by the measure.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS alcohol, pubs, good Friday, economy, easter,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Insect in dessert, nail in takeaway, and hair in sauce - FSAI reveal complaints

Government promises to implement 400 actions from education plan this year

Minister Naughten warns Brexit could threaten Ireland's energy supplies

Irish man dies while on holiday in Spain


Today's Stories

Ministers ‘shocked’ by October budget warnings

Make parents liable for cyberbullying, says expert

Personality goes a long way for Dancing Dessie

Injecting centre reports ‘off the mark’ say senior gardaí

Lifestyle

Eight ways to spice things up in the bedroom this Valentine’s Day

Five fun ways to celebrate your love for Valentine’s Day

Mumford & Sons on the road again

Early start was half the work for grown-up star Hugh O’Conor

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 