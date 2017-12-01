Home»Breaking News»ireland

Public urged to check in on older people in the community this Christmas

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 11:31 am

Many older people say they feel lonelier at Christmas than at any other time of the year.

The winter months can bring about a feeling of isolation for older members of the community.

Today the Lord Mayor of Dublin launched the City Council and ALONE's cold weather campaign.

The campaign urges members of the public to check in on older people in their community this winter.

Speaking at the launch, CEO of ALONE Sean Moynihan said it is a very challenging time of year.

"I think what people may not realise is that 1 in 10 of all the people who live on their own wouldn't have enough money to heat their home all winter long.

"But yet, keeping warm for older people, keeping active, is a public health issue.

"Ultimately we have a terrible thing called 'Excess Winter Deaths' where more older people pass away during the winter than during the summer.

"Given that 50% of Excess Winter Deaths experienced in Ireland can be linked to poor thermal efficiency in the dwellings, ALONE is urging older people to take extra care and encouraging those who are concerned about their own wellbeing during the cold weather to call for assistance and help if needed."

Dublin's Lord Mayor, Ardmhéara Mícheál Mac Donncha, added: "The winter months can be a difficult time for many people who are vulnerable, alone and isolated.

"It can be a very frightening experience to be without shelter, warmth, food or essential items such as medication. We are appealing to all Dubliners to look out for the older people in your community who may live alone, have no family or may be at risk of suffering from fuel poverty, illness or loneliness."


