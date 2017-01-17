Public servants earning less than €65k set for pay rise in April

Tens of thousands of public servants are in line for a temporary pay rise from April.

However, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that it is a one-off payment and will not be repeated next year.

Those earning less than €65,000 will receive just over €400 extra in their pay over the five month period until the end of August.

It will cost €128m, which Minister Donohoe said will be found through "efficiencies and savings".

In return, public servants will have to commit not to take any strike action.

“The other scenario that I faced into is inexorable pressure building up on those unions and their members who were inside the Lansdowne Road Agreement,” he said.

“The consequences for that are unpredictable, they would have been unpredictable for the Exchequer, they would have been unpredictable for industrial relations within our country.”