Home»Breaking News»ireland

Public servants earning less than €65k set for pay rise in April

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 01:08 pm

Tens of thousands of public servants are in line for a temporary pay rise from April.

However, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe has warned that it is a one-off payment and will not be repeated next year.

Those earning less than €65,000 will receive just over €400 extra in their pay over the five month period until the end of August.

It will cost €128m, which Minister Donohoe said will be found through "efficiencies and savings".

In return, public servants will have to commit not to take any strike action.

“The other scenario that I faced into is inexorable pressure building up on those unions and their members who were inside the Lansdowne Road Agreement,” he said.

“The consequences for that are unpredictable, they would have been unpredictable for the Exchequer, they would have been unpredictable for industrial relations within our country.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Govt welcomes 'clarity' from May's Brexit speech; Greens want PM to outline Brexit plans to Dáil

Non-jury court rules that gardaí can give evidence to trial anonymously

Father who raped teenage daughter jailed for nine years

Latest: Two women who died in Louth road accident named locally


Today's Stories

Council defence ‘adds insult to injury’

BAM: Cork events centre will go ahead

Conor McGregor and Collison brothers among ten Irish included in Forbes list

No respite for family whose sons have autism

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 