Public consultation on organ donation opt-out system to take place today

The Government is launching a public consultation today on the proposed organ donation opt-out system.

It is after the Government approved the general outline of the Human Tissue Bill in July.

The new system would presume everyone consents to organ donation with families consulted before transplantation and able to opt-out if they wish.

Gordon Ryan, who had a double-lung transplant in 2013, has said organ donation can give someone another chance at life.

"(In) my experience of being on oxygen for two years, I was struggling to get around, not working, no quality of life and then I get my new lungs and I'm able to do so much again," he said.

"It just gives people the opportunity to live again and have a future."