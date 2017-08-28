Home»Breaking News»ireland

Public consultation on organ donation op out system to take place today

Monday, August 28, 2017 - 06:30 am

The government is launching a public consultation today on the proposed organ donation opt-out system.

It is after it approved the general outline of the Human Tissue Bill in July.

The new system would presume everyone consents to organ donation with families consulted before transplantation and able to opt-out if they wish.

Gordon Ryan who had a double-lung transplant in 2013 has said organ donation can give someone another chance at life.

"My experience of being on oxygen for two years, I was struggling to get around, not working, no quality of life and then I get my new lungs and I'm able to do so much again," he said.

"It just gives people the opportunity to live again and have a future."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

University of Limerick working towards smoke free campus

Man who knocked down and killed pedestrian urges road users to wear reflective clothing

Carlow teen caught in Hurricane Harvey needs urgent blood transfusion for cancer treatment

Clinic offering support open in Donegal for anyone affected by flooding


Today's Stories

Parents of 820g baby organise fundraiser for neo-natal unit

Drive to put Seven Heads on Wild Atlantic Way

Fermoy kicks off roadshows promoting Cork City FC FORAS trust

Bronze Age ring fort among sites discovered on Macroom road route

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 26, 2017

    • 1
    • 16
    • 17
    • 32
    • 34
    • 35
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 