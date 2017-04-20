Home»Breaking News»ireland

Psychiatric Nurses Association hold annual conference in Carlow

Thursday, April 20, 2017 - 06:10 am

Recruitment and retention of mental health nurses is up for discussion today.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association will hold their annual conference in Carlow, where they will review the concerns of their members - including pay restoration and working terms.

It comes as nurses at St Patrick's Mental Health Hospital are balloting for industrial action in a dispute over pensions.

General Secretary of the PNA Peter Hughes says, his members are frustrated: "Today we have a special motion coming from our board, in relation to the upcoming pay-talks.

"Basically, what we are calling for is pay restoration but we also want the issue in relation with pay parity with the therapy trades addressed.

"And there is a motion going to the table, that if that doesn't happen we will be rejecting any offer."

