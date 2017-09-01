Home»Breaking News»ireland

PSNI: New IRA have produced a 'highly dangerous explosive bomb'

Friday, September 01, 2017 - 03:05 pm

The New IRA has developed a different kind of highly dangerous explosive bomb, the PSNI have warned.

It involves a pressure plate designed to detonate when a car drives over it.

The method was used by dissident republicans opposed to the peace process who targeted an off-duty officer in Derry in February this year.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective superintendent John McVea said: "The pressure plate is a crude method of detonation.

"So not sophisticated, but a very effective means of detonation.

"The New IRA have access to high explosives - which is concerning."

He said that pressure plate method had been seen just once before in the Derry area.

The senior detective said the new device had been developed because of the difficulty of attaching booby-trapped bombs to the underside of cars, traditionally used by dissident republicans to target officers at their homes or in the community.

Detective superintendent John McVea. Photo: Michael McHugh/PA Wire

That was historically done using magnets but modern cars are made using more plastic, Mr McVea said.

The bomb itself is a box of explosives wrapped in tape and placed under a car. The pressure plate detonator is activated when a car wheel drives over it.

Police are on high alert for more attacks from dissidents opposed to the peace process.

The detective said: "It is concerning that they have access to high explosives and have the skills to develop their own homemade method of detonation by way of the pressure plate design."

Mr McVea said a pressure plate detonator was used in February to target the vehicle of an off-duty officer in Londonderry in the driveway of his home.

It failed to explode and was discovered hours later on the driveway, exploding while it was being examined.

The only other case was in a linked attack at Ballyarnett village in Derry in October 2014 when a pressure plate was left under a mat with the intention of luring officers to stand on it.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Elderly, housebound man robbed in aggravated burglary in Drogheda

Ibrahim Halawa's family prepare to sue over delayed trial verdict in Egypt

Farming greatest polluter of waterways says Environment Protection Agency

Gardaí receive 241k applications for vetting in first half of 2017


Today's Stories

12,000 farmers want Cork city expansion scrapped

Still no deal on who will own National Maternity Hospital

Pay cap and bonus ban may be axed to lure Brexit banks

Bishops: Priests who are fathers ‘should face up to duty’

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 