PSNI investigating loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry arrest two men

Two men have been arrested in connection with violent loyalist paramilitary activity in Derry, the PSNI has said.

A 21-year-old man was detained in the city by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch in connection to a number of terrorism offences, including a shooting incident at a house in the Bonds Street area on the evening of December 20, 2016.

A man living in the house escaped injury when shots were fired through the window.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Belfast on suspicion of a number of other terrorism offences.

Both men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.