PSNI investigate after man injured while woman and four children escape from armed raiders

A man was attacked and a woman and four children escaped injury in a burglary at a house in the North.

The PSNI said an armed gang broke into the home in the Oakfield Drive area of Carrickfergus shortly after 8pm on Saturday night.

Officers said two of the burglars were believed to be carrying suspected firearms.

The gang demanded money from a man, aged in his 50s, before assaulting him and taking a sum of cash.

The PSNI said the injured man was treated in hospital for cuts and bruises.

Detectives appealed for anyone with information about the burglary or suspicious activity in the area to come forward.