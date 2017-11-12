Home»Breaking News»ireland

PSNI find 'suspicious device' in Omagh ahead of Remembrance Sunday ceremony

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 11:11 am

Cowards who prompted a bomb alert near a cenotaph in Northern Ireland are sickening, the PSNI said.

A suspicious object was discovered this morning in Omagh and the area has been closed off.

A senior officer said it was too early to say whether the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in the Co Tyrone town will be affected.

PSNI chief inspector Graham Dodds said: "This is a sickening attempt by cowards to create fear and disruption on a day when many gather to pay their respects to the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, and must be unreservedly condemned."

Many people are due to attend the event at the cenotaph.

The chief inspector added: "I would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to make the area safe and that we will continue to provide updates on any impact to today's event."


