Home»Breaking News»ireland

PSNI called to mass brawl in school that left 'pupils and staff injured'

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 05:53 pm

Police in the North have been called to a school in Co. Tyrone to deal with an "altercation" involving teachers and pupils.

It was reported that there was a mass brawl in the canteen of Holy Cross College on Melmount Road in Strabane at around 12.40pm.

The PSNI were called and one person, a male, was arrested but released back into the care of his parents.

An ambulance was also called the scene but nobody was taken in for treatment.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "All parents of the pupils involved have been contacted. No serious injuries have been reported at this stage."

Alliance Party member Stephen Donnelly, in a Facebook post, said: "Details remain unclear but I hope the situation in Strabane's Holy Cross College is under control and that staff and pupils are safe.

"Concerned to hear that pupils and staff have been injured.

"It sounds as though a fight broke out in the canteen and it escalated badly, with teachers and students being injured."



If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One dead, two seriously injured in three-car collision in Co. Monaghan

Enda Kenny denies hospital waiting lists are deliberately being massaged

Temple Bar businesses ‘have grave reservations’ about decision on supervised injecting centres

Fitzgerald won't say whether Garda Commissioner will step aside during whistleblower inquiry


Today's Stories

Tributes to Cork City’s ‘Mrs Football’ Noelle Feeney

Prisoner who harassed ex-girlfriend may have breached ruling

Patient at psychiatric unit threatened to stab nurse

Plans for 30,000 new homes in urban sites

Lifestyle

How to keep your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 