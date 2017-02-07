PSNI called to mass brawl in school that left 'pupils and staff injured'

Police in the North have been called to a school in Co. Tyrone to deal with an "altercation" involving teachers and pupils.

It was reported that there was a mass brawl in the canteen of Holy Cross College on Melmount Road in Strabane at around 12.40pm.

The PSNI were called and one person, a male, was arrested but released back into the care of his parents.

An ambulance was also called the scene but nobody was taken in for treatment.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "All parents of the pupils involved have been contacted. No serious injuries have been reported at this stage."

Alliance Party member Stephen Donnelly, in a Facebook post, said: "Details remain unclear but I hope the situation in Strabane's Holy Cross College is under control and that staff and pupils are safe.

"Concerned to hear that pupils and staff have been injured.

"It sounds as though a fight broke out in the canteen and it escalated badly, with teachers and students being injured."







