Protest against motor insurance 'rip off' in Dublin

Irish motor insurance is in the dock today.

Age Action Ireland, the Union of Students of Ireland and the Irish Rural Link are among civil and political groups meeting in Dublin in protest at what they claim is a motor insurance 'rip off'.

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, says they are angry at increasingly unaffordable premiums and discrimination against particular categories of drivers.

"We've seen absolutely extortionate increases in motor insurance which are really hitting people with low incomes, older people, young drivers, taxi drivers and people in rural areas.

"So this is an attempt to pull people together to demand more radical action from the Government to ensure affordable insurance premiums and an end to discrimination against a whole range of driver categories," he said.