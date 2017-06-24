Home»Breaking News»ireland

Protest against motor insurance 'rip off' in Dublin

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 07:23 am

Irish motor insurance is in the dock today.

Age Action Ireland, the Union of Students of Ireland and the Irish Rural Link are among civil and political groups meeting in Dublin in protest at what they claim is a motor insurance 'rip off'.

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd Barrett, says they are angry at increasingly unaffordable premiums and discrimination against particular categories of drivers.

"We've seen absolutely extortionate increases in motor insurance which are really hitting people with low incomes, older people, young drivers, taxi drivers and people in rural areas.

"So this is an attempt to pull people together to demand more radical action from the Government to ensure affordable insurance premiums and an end to discrimination against a whole range of driver categories," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS motor insurance, driving, protest, dublin,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

50 cyclists on two day charity cycle to raise funds for COPD

Monaco's Prince Albert explores mother's roots during Ireland visit

Man in 80s dies after being knocked down in Mayo

Ex-paramilitary commander turned supergrass admits 200 terrorist offences


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 