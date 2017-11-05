Proposed alcohol Bill 'would unfairly affect small retailers'

A proposed new piece of legislation proposing to restrict how alcohol is displayed in shops has faced criticism from some Senators.

The Public Health Alcohol Bill has been criticised by some in the Seanad, who say that the provision would unfairly affect small, rural retailers.

However, Eunan McKinney from Alcohol Action Ireland says the legislation is needed.

"The Public Health Alcohol Bill has been sitting languishing in the Oireachtas for the last two years," he said.

"In the context of the legislation, it's a very modest piece of legislation. It endeavours to bring about a reduction in the overall consumption of alcohol over a period of years, and part of that process is to bring in a set of measures which would address the availability and intrusive visibility of alcohol in store."