Property tax raised €460m for Government last year

Revenue collected more than €460m in property tax last year.

The body said the vast majority of property owners are fully complying with their LPT payment obligations, with a compliance rate of 97% in 2016.

Chairman of Revenue Niall Cody previously said Revenue believes about half of the 'non-paying' 3% related to duplicate properties and flaws in the register.

He added the phenomenon of non-unique addresses and the matching of them in country areas was also affecting the figure.

Of the money collected, €50m was paid in advance for 2017 and €70m was in back payments for 2015.

Revenue is also reminding people that next Wednesday is the deadline for payment, or to set up your regular direct debit payments.