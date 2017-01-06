Home»Breaking News»ireland

Property tax raised €460m for Government last year

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 09:41 am

Revenue collected more than €460m in property tax last year.

The body said the vast majority of property owners are fully complying with their LPT payment obligations, with a compliance rate of 97% in 2016.

Chairman of Revenue Niall Cody previously said Revenue believes about half of the 'non-paying' 3% related to duplicate properties and flaws in the register.

He added the phenomenon of non-unique addresses and the matching of them in country areas was also affecting the figure.

Of the money collected, €50m was paid in advance for 2017 and €70m was in back payments for 2015.

Revenue is also reminding people that next Wednesday is the deadline for payment, or to set up your regular direct debit payments.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Property tax, Revenue, taxation

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

AIB sets aside €190m for tracker-mortgages compensation

Up to five cars collide on M3 as stray cattle endanger drivers

Woman charged in connection with Dublin mugging

7,651 people on roads with multiple driving bans


Today's Stories

AIB sets aside €190m tracker compensation

‘Won’t be long’ before calls to leave EU says John Halligan

Hospital overcrowding: Overcrowding problem is ‘more political than management’

Revenue takes in record receipts of €48bn

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 