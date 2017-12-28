Home»Breaking News»ireland

Private schools seeing a return to boom-time pupil numbers

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 08:13 am

The number of students being enrolled in fee-paying schools are returning to levels seen during the boom.

The Irish Times says new figures mark a dramatic change in fortunes compared to the struggle faced by private schools during the economic downturn.

Fees across the country for day and boarding pupils ranges from €8,000 to €23,000.

The largest growth area is in "day boarding" which allows students access to evening meals and supervised study.

Day pupil fees have risen in most fee-charging schools by an average of around 4% to between €3,500 and €7,000.

Glenstal Abbey school in Co Limerick.


KEYWORDS

education

More in this Section

Ambulance service callouts affected by delays from increased demand

The Lotto results are in…

Dog owners urged to keep pets in check after 13 sheep killed in three separate attacks

Gardai and military police investigate as cocaine worth €3,000 found at Rathmines army barracks


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Social media being used to crack down on illegal drone use

Department of Justice to be split in two after scandals

Minister airs ‘Cars for Bars’ plan for rural areas

Monthly instalments for motor tax ruled out

Lifestyle

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »