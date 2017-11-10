Home»Breaking News»ireland

Prisoners on the run from Antrim jail after compassionate leave to attend relative's funeral

Friday, November 10, 2017 - 06:51 pm

Two prisoners are on the run from a jail in Co Antrim.

Brothers Charles Valliday (aged 45) and James Valliday (aged 51) were released from Maghaberry Prison under the conditions of compassionate bail so they could attend a relative's funeral.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the PSNI said: "Charles and James Valliday, who are awaiting trial for serious offences, were last seen at 10am yesterday in the area of St Jude's Chapel on the Falls Road where they attended a relative's funeral.

"James is described as 5ft 9ins in height, of medium build with short, dark brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm - a scroll saying 'mum and dad'.

"Charles is described as 5ft 9ins in height, of stocky build, with short, brown hair, protruding ears and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm - a bulldog, panther and snake - and a fish tattoo on his right arm.

"They have a history of violence and I would urge the public not to approach them but to contact police immediately."


