Pride to finish up in Smithfield Square as Stoneybatter festival kicks off

Today's Pride parade in the capital finishes up in Smithfield Square in the heart of Dublin 7, which boasts a brand new festival kicking off this weekend.

The Stoneybatter festival features offerings from tours of historic buildings like the Criminal Courts, free yoga classes, "Woofstock" best-dressed doggie competition, and the Great Batter Bake-Off with none other than Mrs Doyle pouring the tea.

There is also all-day trad in Walshes, jazz in Mulligans, gigs, honey tastings, film screenings, book readings and a children's treasure hunt.

Local Labour representative Joe Costello says Stoneybatter is steeped in history as the oldest part of medieval Dublin.

"Stoneybatter is incredible. It really is the oldest part of Dublin in the sense that it was the stone road to facilitate the kings of Ireland heading to Tara.

"Stoneybatter - stony, and batter is butter - it was there to facilitate the king's chariot," he said.