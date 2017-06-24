Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pride to finish up in Smithfield Square as Stoneybatter festival kicks off

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 07:25 am

Today's Pride parade in the capital finishes up in Smithfield Square in the heart of Dublin 7, which boasts a brand new festival kicking off this weekend.

The Stoneybatter festival features offerings from tours of historic buildings like the Criminal Courts, free yoga classes, "Woofstock" best-dressed doggie competition, and the Great Batter Bake-Off with none other than Mrs Doyle pouring the tea.

There is also all-day trad in Walshes, jazz in Mulligans, gigs, honey tastings, film screenings, book readings and a children's treasure hunt.

Local Labour representative Joe Costello says Stoneybatter is steeped in history as the oldest part of medieval Dublin.

"Stoneybatter is incredible. It really is the oldest part of Dublin in the sense that it was the stone road to facilitate the kings of Ireland heading to Tara.

"Stoneybatter - stony, and batter is butter - it was there to facilitate the king's chariot," he said.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS pride parade, dublin, stoneybatter festival,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

50 cyclists on two day charity cycle to raise funds for COPD

Monaco's Prince Albert explores mother's roots during Ireland visit

Man in 80s dies after being knocked down in Mayo

Ex-paramilitary commander turned supergrass admits 200 terrorist offences


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 