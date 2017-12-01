Home»Breaking News»ireland

Price hikes from major broadband and energy suppliers start today

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 12:00 am

Price hikes from two major broadband providers and four leading energy suppliers take effect today.

Sky, Vodafone, Energia, Flogas, Pinergy and PrePayPower customers can expect to see their bills increase from today onwards, according to a price comparison website.

Sky’s price increase will affect certain broadband customers and certain TV customers, and will add between €2 and €4 to monthly bills.

Vodafone’s hike will affect some broadband customers and some voice customers, and will add an average of €4 to monthly bills.

Simply Broadband customers will see an increase of €7 a month and Simply Talk customers will be hit with a hike of €10 a month - or €120 a year.

Energia’s 3.9% electricity price hike also takes effect today, adding €31 to bills for customers with average consumption.

Flogas’ 3.3% gas price increase will add €20 to average annual bills.

Pinergy’s 5.6% electricity price hike will add €41 to average annual bills.

PrePayPower’s electricity price hike will add €34 to average annual bills.

These price increases come on the back of the news that Ireland has the third highest broadband prices and the fourth highest electricity prices in the EU.

December 1 is also the date on which Leap card and other public transport fares are set to increase.

"The increases, which come as we head into the expensive Christmas season, could add up to hundreds of euro to annual household bills," according to Bonkers.ie Head of Communications Mark Whelan.

Mr Whelan said Sky and Vodafone customers who received an increase today are free to change providers without being hit with contract breakage fee.


