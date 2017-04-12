Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pressure mounts on political parties in North ahead of power sharing deadline

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 11:22 am

Pressure is mounting on political parties in the North ahead of a deadline to form a power sharing Executive.

The Secretary of State James Brokenshire previously indicated negotiations will not be permitted to continue past Easter.

James Brokenshire

Issues such as legacy and an Irish Language Act appear to remain the major sticking points in the talks.

The newly appointed leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Robin Swann says direct rule would be a retrograde step: “We need a Northern Ireland executive, we need a Northern Ireland assembly that works.

“Direct rule is not the answer, it does not serve the people well.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS deadline, political parties, north, power sharing,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

20 days of bus strikes, 2 sides at odds, 1 Minister in a boa

Supermacs appeals to regulator to cancel use of trademarks registered by McDonald's

Coalition of Mother And Baby Home Survivors demands meeting with Taoiseach

Gardaí search for missing teen David Cregan


Today's Stories

Medics sent man home three times before brain bleed death

Ireland ‘heading for a crisis’ on strokes

SNAs fear causing harm to pupils over presumed nursing role

Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomes medication deal

Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 