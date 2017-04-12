Pressure mounts on political parties in North ahead of power sharing deadline

Pressure is mounting on political parties in the North ahead of a deadline to form a power sharing Executive.

The Secretary of State James Brokenshire previously indicated negotiations will not be permitted to continue past Easter.

James Brokenshire

Issues such as legacy and an Irish Language Act appear to remain the major sticking points in the talks.

The newly appointed leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Robin Swann says direct rule would be a retrograde step: “We need a Northern Ireland executive, we need a Northern Ireland assembly that works.

“Direct rule is not the answer, it does not serve the people well.”