Preparations underway for new weight loss surgery at National Children's Hospital

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 03:36 pm

Preparations are underway for weight loss surgery at the new National Children's Hospital.

The total lifetime cost of childhood obesity in Ireland is now around €7.2bn.

The Safefood Ireland study, published in November, found that more than 85,000 children will die prematurely due to obesity.

Professor Donal O'Shea is the Clinical lead in obesity with the HSE he says it is sad that we have reached the point where we need to deliver obesity surgery for teenagers.

He said: "Twelve years ago when the obesity taskforce originally was launched, we said if we don't get our act together we are going to need it and we haven't got our act together nationally to deal with the problem."

