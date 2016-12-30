Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pregnant woman airlifted to hospital after Cork crash

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 12:49 am

A pregnant woman in her 30s was airlifted to hospital earlier today after she was injured in a car crash in Co Cork.

Three people were injured in the crash on the N20 Cork-Limerick road - the woman who was airlifted, the female passenger in her car and another female driver in her 20s.

The Air Corps MedEvac 112 helicopter was dispatched to the scene to bring the pregnant woman to hospital.

All three women were taken to Cork University Hospital.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened just after 11am.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision and diversions were put in place.

The N20 route featured in a number of serious accidents this year including in the deaths of a couple from Buttevant, last April.

Con and Mary McCarthy, both in their early 70s, had died in a two-car collision as they travelled southbound on the N20, about 200m north of Mallow General Hospital.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS crash, cork, n20, cork, limerick, roads, driving,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

One dead, one critically injured in crash on M8 in Cork

Drink-driving arrests up 34% in December

Garrett Fitzgerald ordered plans to be reviewed in case of mass exodus of 'refugees' from North

Garda calls 'were not secure from IRA penetration', state notes reveal


Today's Stories

Pregnant woman among those injured in N20 crash

Coalition reluctant on plan for Shannon Airport pre-clearance

Lifestyle at fault for 40% of cancers

‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star, Rory Cowan, abused online

Lifestyle

Taxi drivers give us the scoop on New Year's

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Truth is stranger than these comic fictions

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 