Power to appoint senior gardaí transferred to Policing Authority

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 08:39 am

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has transferred the appointment function in relation to senior ranks of An Garda Síochána to the Policing Authority.

From tomorrow the Policing Authority will have responsibility for running competitions for appointments to the senior Garda ranks of Assistant Garda Commissioner, Chief Superintendent and Superintendent.

The Tánaiste says the Policing Authority, which came into being 12 months ago, has now assumed all of its intended functions and is fully operational.

Inspectors and superintendents in both the Gardaí and the PSNI are now eligible to apply for appointment to the Assistant Commissioner and Chief Superintendent ranks.

