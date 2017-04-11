Home»Breaking News»ireland

Postmasters to protest outside Taoiseach's office today

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 06:35 am

Postmasters will stage a protest outside the Taoiseach's office later demanding action to save 600 post offices around the country.

The Irish Postmasters' Union wants the Government to enact the findings of a report by Bobby Kerr, which recommends closing only 80 offices to stem losses at An Post.

Union treasurer Sean Martin says it is up to the Taoiseach and the Communications Minister Denis Naughten to keep post offices alive for the sake of the rural economy.

"What we're asking the Minister to do now is to set in place a strategic plan for the next five years that will incorporate social welfare and incorporate new ideas and new services to ensure the viability of communities," he said.

"The post office is hugely important in rural Ireland, particularly in economic terms, because the money that is handed out is spent locally with is then sustaining jobs."

