Postmasters left with no choice but to shut post offices says TD

An independent TD has said Postmasters are being left with no choice but to shut post offices.

Earlier this year, An Post indicated that 265 offices are unviable and may face closure.

Postmasters face reviews every three years which can result in their salaries being reduced.

Michael Healy Rae has said it is making their life extremely difficult.

"If you were on a small enough income as it is and you're paying wages, running an office, insurance and everything that goes with it and all of a sudden you're being told you're to continue next year providing the same service and hours but we'll cut you €20,000 or €25,000," he said.

"That is unsustainable and they're really struggling and financially."