Home»Breaking News»ireland

Post-Brexit hard border would be a 'disaster' for Ireland, former Minister Dermot Ahern warns

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 09:09 pm

A post-Brexit hard border would be a "disaster" for Ireland, former Minister for Foreign Affairs Dermot Ahern has warned.

Mr Ahern told RTE's The Week In Politics he believes "one way or another" there is going to be some sort of hard border between the North and South.

He said such a border "would be terrible for us".

"There will be a hard border of some sort and there will have to be checks, particularly on the southern side. That would be a disaster for us," the retired Louth TD said.

Mr Ahern added: "Whoever decided to put that referendum before the people in Britain didn't think out the implications for Ireland, both North and South.

"I think our Government are in a difficult position given that this has been foisted upon them against their will.

"Obviously they have to try and ameliorate the situation for our people. One way or the other, I think it is particularly bad news for border areas."

Meanwhile Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan has moved to reassure the public that the Gardaí will maintain their close working relationship with the PSNI and with UK security services to tackle cross border crime, post Brexit.

"Obviously we have a very unique and very close working relationship with the PSNI and the UK security services. Those relationships will continue," Ms O'Sullivan said during an organised crime briefing recently.

She added: "I have met the Chief Constable of the PSNI and my counterparts in the UK in terms of making sure there will not be an impact. We are determined that nothing will really impact.

"We have to be mindful of whatever happens within the EU administration, the impact that it is going to have on European arrest warrants and operating systems for example. By way of reassurance to the public we will continue our relationship with the PSNI."

The Northern Ireland Police Federation, the body that represents rank and file officers, recently warned that a Brexit hard border would place police officers "in the terrorist firing line".

Head of the Federation Mark Lindsay said physical border posts would make officers easy targets for terrorists and harm relations between the police and communities.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that both the British and Irish governments want to see a "seamless, frictionless border".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Dermot Ahern, Brexit

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

EU-UK trade deal possible within two years, says Latvian PM

Taoiseach: Most EU leaders understand Ireland is a ’special case’ in Brexit talks

Varadkar dismisses claim that EU countries 'don't really listen to Ireland'

Closed border not an option, say Chartered Accountants

More in this Section

Alcohol, tobacco and car seized as Customs Officers raid Cork house

Women travelling for abortions often come alone, unsupported, ashamed, Citizens' Assembly hears

'Not everybody aware of impact' of flood relief works on Cork city, claims #StopTheWall

Gardaí investigating organised crime seize €80k of drugs and make one arrest


Today's Stories

Irish women reveal their secrets in postcard campaign

Which books best reflect Cork?

IMF: Government needs to increase capital spending

Exam students in limbo after ASTI ballot result

Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 