Poll shows gains for main parties at expense of Sinn Féin

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 06:56 am

A new opinion poll shows the Government parties continuing to make political gains, mainly at the expense of Sinn Féin.

Today's Sunday Times Behaviour and Attitudes poll of almost a thousand voters was taken between October 26 and last Tuesday.

It shows Fine Gael up three points to 34%, with Fianna Fáil still behind, but up four points to 31%.

Sinn Féin is down five points to 14%, while Independents are down four points to 8%.

The Independent Alliance is unchanged at 3%, Labour is down one point to 3%, Solidarity / People before Profit are up two at 3%, and there is no change for the Green party on 2% or the Social Democrats on 1%.

Stephen O'Brien, Political Editor with the Sunday Times, said: "It's a very significant move across the board from the anti-establishment side of the Dáil to the established parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil."


