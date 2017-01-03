Home»Breaking News»ireland

Poll reveals most popular political party

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 06:26 am

Micheál Martin would become the next Taoiseach if a general election were held tomorrow.

A new poll in the Irish Daily Mail says support for his party Fianna Fáil is at 31% - up 7 points since last spring's vote.

When people were asked who they would back, Fine Gael and Enda Kenny got just 28% support.

Sinn Féin remain unchanged at 16%, Labour were down 1 to 6%, while the AAA-PBP were up 1 to 4%.

The figures come from research firm 'Ireland Thinks' who interviewed a random sample of over a thousand adults last month.

