Political leaders pay tribute to Martin McGuinness

An emotional Martin McGuinness spoke to friends and comrades in Derry this evening.

“I’ll be a republican 'till the day I die and I’m going to work for Sinn Féin 'till the day I die," he said.

“I’ll always be very proud to be from the Bogside.

“I’ve ended up in many famous places throughout the world. The White House, the Oval Office, but my heart lies in the Bogside.”

Tribute are being paid to Martin McGuinness this evening, as he plans to step aside as Deputy First Minister in May, ten years after first taking the role.

Sinn Féin President, Gerry Adams, is leading tributes to Martin McGuinness after he announced he is stepping down as the party's leader in Northern Ireland.

"Whatever people may think of Martin McGuinness, I’m sure that most people would concede that for ten years he broke his back trying to make that office work," Adams said.

3 of us in the car crying over Martin McGuinness. — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) January 19, 2017

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said that he acknowledges the remarkable political journey that Martin McGuinness has undertaken.

“I am sorry to learn that Martin McGuinness has decided not to contest the forthcoming election due to his poor health.

“While Martin and I may not always have seen eye-to-eye on every issue, I readily acknowledge the remarkable political journey that he has undertaken.

“I know that Martin remains firmly committed to delivering a peaceful and prosperous society for all of the people of Northern Ireland.

“He was one of the key architects of the Good Friday Agreement, and a tireless and committed champion of the Peace Process.

“I wish Martin and his family well for the future and I hope that his health will now be his absolute priority in the time ahead.”

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has wished Martin McGuinness a speedy recovery and praised his contribution to the "good things" they achieved while in government together.

Arlene Foster and Martin McGuinness, 9 Jan 2017.

Mrs Foster said: "Martin McGuinness and I have had our political differences and we come from very different angles of vision.

"While the current political situation is not what any of us would wish and there is much work to be done to return stable government to Northern Ireland I nonetheless value the good things achieved by the outgoing Executive and the contribution made by Mr McGuinness to it.

"Despite all that has happened I wish Martin McGuinness a speedy recovery and that he and his wife are able to enjoy time with their family away from the relentless focus of public life."

Former First Minister Peter Robinson has said he is praying for Martin McGuinness to overcome his serious illness.

The ex-Democratic Unionist leader also said he hopes his former power-sharing partner and long-time political foe has time to enjoy the simple things in life.

In a statement to the Press Association he said: "Martin will discover, as I have, that there is much to rejoice in having more time with family, and less stress with the removal of the responsibilities of office.

"I pray that he overcomes his health challenges and has the time to do the simple things I know he loves - spending time with his grandchildren, fishing and watching football."

The Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan has also wished him well and says his positive contribution to political discourse on the island will be missed.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has been looking at Martin McGuinness's legacy: “Over the next number of days the focus obviously will be on the legacy of Martin McGuinness.

David Cullinane, Sinn Féin

"And I see him obviouisly as a peacemaker, a statesman, as someone who has made an enormous contribution to politics both north and south.

"And I think that his legacy will be marked out by his incredible leadership, the fact that he was able to reach out to Unionists, the people who would not vote for him.

"He certainly saw himself as a leader and as a politician who would represent all of the people of Ireland.

@M_McGuinness_SF words can't fully express the thanks we owe you the confidence you give us how proud we are of you. pic.twitter.com/sHjiAlcDqJ — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) January 19, 2017

Mary Lou McDonald said, "words can't fully express the thanks we owe you the confidence you give us how proud we are of you."

So proud of @M_McGuinness_SF, his leadership has inspired many others. A great support to me & friend of Donegal. Get well soon a chara. — Pearse Doherty (@PearseDoherty) January 19, 2017

Bogside Irish republicans don't retire - @M_McGuinness_SF tells crowd of hundreds in Derry pic.twitter.com/0pqUOR0fVp — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 19, 2017

Mary McAleese: The contribution of Martin McGuinness to politics in Northern Ireland was 'enormous' pic.twitter.com/MqaQNUTQSd — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 19, 2017