Policing Authority launches new code of ethics for Gardaí

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 10:00 am

The Policing Authority has formally launched a new code of ethics for An Garda Siochana.

The code sets out nine standards the Gardaí should stick by when carrying out their jobs.

These include a duty to uphold the law, commitments to honesty and integrity and a greater focus on transparency in the organisation.

There is also a focus on reporting wrongdoings after a number of whistleblower scandals within An Garda Siochana.

The nine standards are:

1. Duty to Uphold the Law

2. Honesty and Integrity

3. Respect and Equality

4. Authority and Responsibility

5. Police Powers

6. Information and Privacy

7. Transparency and Communication

8. Speaking Up and Reporting Wrongdoing

9. Leadership

