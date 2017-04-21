Home»Breaking News»ireland

Policing Authority appoints Garda Assistant Commissioner

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 03:55 pm

The Policing Authority has appointed Chief Superintendent Pat Leahy to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of the Garda Síochána.

Speaking about the appointment, Authority Chairperson Josephine Feehily said:“Giving effect to the policy and legislative changes regarding senior appointments is one of the most important reform initiatives given to the Authority. I have congratulated Assistant Commissioner Leahy and wish him every success in his future career.”

The appointment is made following a selection competition that involved a three-staged process.

This is the second senior appointment that the Authority has made since the commencement of its statutory appointment functions on January 1 2017.

