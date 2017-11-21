Home»Breaking News»ireland

'Polar low' to bring snow and ice to Ireland this week

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 10:13 am

Ireland is set to experience snow and ice from Wednesday onwards when a "polar low" approaches the country.

Met Éireann has forecast that the area of low pressure will bring temperatures as cold as -3C after midnight on Tuesday as the weather system tracks over or near the north of the country.

"To the south of the low pressure centre, winds will be strong and gusty from a southwesterly direction, later veering west," Met Éireann has predicted.

"There will be showers too, likely to be heavy and falling as snow over the hills and mountains. "

Temperatures during Thursday afternoon are predicted to range from just 4-5C in the north, to 7-8C in the south.

Another cold night is expected to be in store, with temperatures forecast to range between -2C and 3C, with ice forming on untreated surfaces.

"There'll be showers or longer spells of rain, turning wintry with snow likely on the Wicklow Mountains," according to Met Éireann.

Some wintry showers are expected to persist along coastal areas in the west and north on Friday and Saturday, although the rest of the country should enjoy some respite, although it should remain rather cold.

Met Éireann's forecast beyond that could hardly be more downbeat: "The further outlook is for continued cold weather with showers".

Wrap up warm, people!


KEYWORDS

weather

More in this Section

Proposal aims to clamp down on fake bids on houses

Study ranks Ireland as third most expensive EU country for broadband

Three public sector unions to merge to form 'super union'

Date agreed to implement deal over Bus Éireann driver issues


Today's Stories

Councillor among three charged with criminal damage over street names

900 diagnosed annually with alcohol-related cancer: HSE

Ireland is eighth most expensive globally for broadband

Semen on child’s top matched accused, court hears

Lifestyle

Making Cents: Black Friday is an opportunity - but be careful

Dishing out the chores

Quietly successful: Meet the man behind ECM Records

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 18, 2017

    • 15
    • 17
    • 21
    • 24
    • 28
    • 36
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »