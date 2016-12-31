Home»Breaking News»ireland

Plane diverts to Shannon after woman found 'unresponsive'

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:32 pm

A holiday jet has diverted to Shannon Airport with an ill passenger, the fourth medical emergency at the airport in just a week.

TUI flight TOM-24 was just 30 minutes into its flight from London Gatwick Airport to Bridgetown on the Caribbean island of Barbados when the crew declared an emergency.

The Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner jet was about 250 kilometres south of Cork when the crew declared a MayDay and requested clearance to divert to Shannon.

The pilot reported they had an elderly lady on board who was "unresponsive".

The jet also spent some time dumping aviation fuel to ensure it touched down within safe landing weight limits.

The flight landed safely at 11.33am and was met by airport fire crews who accompanied the jet to the terminal where National Ambulance Service paramedics were also standing by.

The woman, believed to be aged in her 70s, was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

This mornings diversion was the fifth that authorities at Shannon dealt with over the holiday period including four medical emergencies.

On Christmas Eve a 10-year-old died on a flight from Toronto to London that diverted to Shannon while on Christmas Day an EL AL flight from Israel to the US was forced to make an unscheduled landing after a woman suffered a suspected miscarriage.

Early yesterday, a British Airways flight from Miami to London declared a medical emergency and diverted to Shannon.

The flight continued its journey at 12.51pm

