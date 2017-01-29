Home»Breaking News»ireland

Pipe bomb causes evacuation from homes near park in Derry

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 11:59 am

A suspicious device found beside homes in Derry has been confirmed as a viable pipe bomb, police said.

Several families had to be evacuated during a security alert following the discovery at Earhart Park in Derry yesterday.

Bomb disposal experts worked at the scene which was sealed off for a time.

They later declared the suspicious object to be a "viable pipe bomb type device" which was taken away for further examination.

Police said many residents were forced out of their homes for a long time because of the alert and thanked the local community for "their patience and understanding" while the device was made safe.

The nearby Shantallow Community Centre was opened for evacuated residents who needed shelter.

